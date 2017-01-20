Russia, Turkey Constantly Coordinating Actions Regarding Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Moscow and Ankara are in contact with each other on Syria at various levels on a permanent basis, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.
"There is constant coordination between the Russian and Turkish sides at various levels," Peskov said when asked whether the Russian and Turkish leaders plan to exchange views on the issue of negotiations in Astana.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
