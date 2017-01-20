Jordan Hopes Astana Syria Talks to Secure Ceasefire, Advance Political Solution

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Jordan hopes that Astana meeting on Syria would consolidate a comprehensive ceasefire and become a step toward a political solution, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik on Friday.

"We do hope that Astana process will be successful and consolidating a comprehensive cessation of hostilities agreement, and would thus constitute a very important and significant step towards engaging in political negotiations," Safadi said.

© AFP 2016/ LOUAI BESHARA Tectonic Shift: Ankara Ready to Restore Peace in Syria With Assad at the Helm

In late December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria , as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!