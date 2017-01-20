Jordan Hopes Astana Syria Talks to Secure Ceasefire, Advance Political Solution

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Jordan hopes that Astana meeting on Syria would consolidate a comprehensive ceasefire and become a step toward a political solution, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik on Friday.
"We do hope that Astana process will be successful and consolidating a comprehensive cessation of hostilities agreement, and would thus constitute a very important and significant step towards engaging in political negotiations," Safadi said.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
