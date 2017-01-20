UNESCO Director-General Says Appalled by Destruction of Part of Ancient Palmyra

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova said on Friday she was shocked by the destruction of the world-known ancient tetrapylon and parts of the Roman theater in the Syrian city of Palmyra by the Daesh militants.

"Deeply Shocked and saddened by the destruction of Tetrapylon & Theatre #Palmyra," Bokova posted on her official Twitter account.

Palmyra was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman empire. Palmyra's monuments are included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

In December, the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, recaptured the ancient city of Palmyra. According to various sources, the number of terrorists that took part in the storming of the city reached 5,000 including hundreds of suicide bombers and dozens of armored vehicles.