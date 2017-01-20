UN Needs $3.4Bln in 2017 to Help Syrians Remaining in War-Torn Country

CAIRO (Sputnik) – The United Nations needs $3.4 billion in 2017 to provide Syrians remaining in the war-ridden country with necessary aid, UN Humanitarian Coordinator Ali Za’tari told Sputnik on Friday.

"We will request $3.4 billion for providing Syrians in the country with aid, and that's not counting 4.3 million Syrians who are registered as refugees in other states," Za’tari said.

He pointed out that in 2016 only $1.5 billion were donated for helping Syrian people instead of needed $3.2 billion.

"Only in Aleppo at least $220 million were spent in 2017," Za’tari said.

He added that the money was spent on providing people with nutrition, drinking water, medical care and education.

Drinking Water Supply Issue in Damascus Should Be Resolved

The supply of drinking water supply to the residents of Syria's Damascus should be urgently restored, Zatari told Sputnik.

"In itself, cutting off a water supply source is an inhuman act. Our duty as the United Nations is to support steps toward the political settlement, which must prevent such problems," Zatari said.

The water supply has been disrupted following the fighting in the town of Ein Al Fejeh.

In mid-January, the government announced an agreement with the militants in the area. According to the agreement, the rebels must leave the region for Idlib province.

Immediately after that, the Syrian military shall enter the town for the demining and maintenance.

Earlier in January, the army loyal to the Syrian government has reclaimed a vital spring in the Wadi Barada valley.

According to the UN, 13.5 million people in Syria are in need of humanitarian assistance, which is the result of violence in the country that has been raging since 2011, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which are banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Russia is also involved in providing humanitarian assistance to the war-torn country, delivering food and medical supplies. On January 14, the Russian Reconciliation Center said about 120,000 residents in the Damascus province had received medical care, water and food.