Pentagon Confirms Death of Fatah Al-Sham Commander Al-Tunisi in Syria Airstrike

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Al-Tunisi was a member of al-Qaeda's local affiliate Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front. The terror group has been fighting in Syria against government forces since the outbreak of a civil war in the country in 2011.
"Boussadoun's death will degrade al-Qaida's pool of experienced, well-connected facilitators and fighters with external operations experience," Cook stated.
Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham is designated as a terrorist organization and is banned in Russia and numerous other countries around the world.
Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!
All comments
Show new comments (0)