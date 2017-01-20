Pentagon Confirms Death of Fatah Al-Sham Commander Al-Tunisi in Syria Airstrike

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Al-Tunisi was a member of al-Qaeda's local affiliate Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front. The terror group has been fighting in Syria against government forces since the outbreak of a civil war in the country in 2011.

"Boussadoun's death will degrade al-Qaida's pool of experienced, well-connected facilitators and fighters with external operations experience," Cook stated.

© REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout US Confirms Death of Al-Qaeda Facilitator Al-Muslimi in Tuesday Strike in Syria

The spokesperson noted that al-Tunisi was connected with external plots to attack Western targets.

Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham is designated as a terrorist organization and is banned in Russia and numerous other countries around the world.

