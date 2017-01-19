US Confirms Death of Al-Qaeda Facilitator Al-Muslimi in Tuesday Strike in Syria

"The death of Abd al-Jalil al-Muslimi will degrade al-Qaeda in Syria's access to that cadre of veteran plotters, which will likely disrupt its ongoing terror plotting," Cook stated on Thursday.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete it's all a lie. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete More Fake news lap it up A m e r i c a n Sheepie !
American Socialist
the US train these terrorists..
if the US was truly going after Terrorists..
they'd all be wiped out years ago.
ViTran