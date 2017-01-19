US Confirms Death of Al-Qaeda Facilitator Al-Muslimi in Tuesday Strike in Syria

© AP Photo/ Senior Airman Matthew Bruch, US Air Force US Confirms Tuesday Strike in Syria’s Idlib Amid Reports of Nusra Chief’s Death

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Cook said that the US military eliminated al-Qaida facilitator Abd al-Jalil al-Muslimi during a counterterrorism airstrike.

"The death of Abd al-Jalil al-Muslimi will degrade al-Qaeda in Syria's access to that cadre of veteran plotters, which will likely disrupt its ongoing terror plotting," Cook stated on Thursday.

