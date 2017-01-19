Syria's Aleppo Heavily Mined, Clearance Requires Joint Int'l Efforts

"According to the estimates of Russia's military, the scale of mining in Aleppo is very large. Russia's International Mine Action Center is working practically round-the-clock. Considering importance of the demining task for implementation of humanitarian programs it is necessary to provide international assistance to Russia both on bilateral and multilateral basis," the diplomatic source said.
The so-called Arab Spring protests in Syria that took place in 2011 resulted in clashes between the government forces and opposition. Since then, the Middle Eastern country has been mired in a civil war between authorities in Damascus, numerous opposition factions, as well as terrorist groups. The city of Aleppo has become one of the main battlegrounds of the war.
On December 23, Maj. Gen. Zaid Saleh, the head of Aleppo's security committee, told Sputnik that over 31,000 militants and members of their families had left eastern districts of Aleppo under the agreement with the Syrian government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)