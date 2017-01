WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A member of the Islamic State’s [Daesh] senior leadership council, Abu Anas al-Iraqi, who oversaw media and financial operations, has been eliminated in an operation on January 8, Pentagon spokesperson Peter Cook said in a briefing on Thursday.

"Today, I can confirm that this raid resulted in the death of Abu Anas al-Iraqi, a member of ISIL [Islamic State] senior leadership council as he travelled to Raqqa, Syria," Cook told reporters.