Daesh Captures Humanitarian Supplies Drop Zone in Syria's Deir ez-Zor

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Syria's Deir ez-Zor has lost its only lifeline, as humanitarian supply deliveries were cut to the town due to the air drop zone being surrounded by Daesh militants, Jan Egeland, senior adviser to the UN special envoy for Syria, said on Thursday.

"The Daesh fighters, terrorist, have launched a major offensive, have cut the besieged area now in two, and have captured, among other things, the drop zone for humanitarian supplies. So, it is not possible, it has not been possible since Sunday to drop new humanitarian relief to the Deir ez-Zor people, who really do not have any other lifeline than relief by air," Egeland said.

Deir ez-Zor, which is still held by Syrian government forces, has been under siege by the Daesh, a terrorist organization outlawed in many countries, including the United States and Russia, since July 2014.

On Monday, Daesh fighters broke through government defensive lines, surrounding a military airbase where relief supplies were previously flown to.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!