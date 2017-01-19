Opposition Plans to Discuss Joining Syrian Army in Anti-Terrorism Fight

© AFP 2016/ FABRICE COFFRINI Syrian Militants to Keep Fighting if Astana Talks Fail - Armed Opposition Delegation Head

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The delegation of Syrian opposition is planning to discuss at the Astana talks the possibility of forming joint units with the Syrian army, led by Russian and Turkish military advisers, to fight Daesh terrorists, a Syrian opposition source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"One of the issues on the discussion agenda is the formation of joint units consisting of members of armed opposition groups and Syrian army servicemen to fight the Daesh. These units will be led by Russian and Turkish officers," the source said.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the intra-Syrian consultations in Kazakh capital, Astana, will open on January 23 and may continue for several days.

The Syrian opposition is planning to discuss the withdrawal of the Jaysh al-Islam militant group from the suburbs of Damascus in exchange for reciprocal steps from the opposing side, a Syrian opposition source said.

"Mohammed Alloush [opposition delegation head] will discuss the withdrawal of Jaysh al-Islam from the region of the capital, reciprocal withdrawals to increase the distance between fighters, withdrawal of Hezbollah and Iranian regiments [from Syria],"the source said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!