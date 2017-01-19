–

PARIS (Sputnik)Paris welcomes the success of the Iraqi forces and the international coalition in liberating the eastern part of the Iraqi city of Mosul from the Daesh terrorists, the French Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

"France welcomes courage and efficiency of the Iraqi security forces that made a significant progress in taking back control of eastern parts of Mosul with the support of the international coalition fighting Daesh. These achievements should lead to improving the life of the civilian population," the ministry's statement said.

France is one of the key coalition members in the battle for Mosul, the ministry added.

The battle to retake Mosul began in October, 2016. About 90 percent of the eastern part of the city has been recaptured by the Iraqi government forces while the western part remains in the hands of terrorists.

