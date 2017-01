© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Reaching Ceasefire to Ensure Aid Deliveries to Syria Priority of Astana Talks - Assad

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The ceasefire regime in Syria brokered by Russia and Turkey late last year is observed in general, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The cessation of hostilities in the country that has been introduced on December 30, 2016, with the assistance of Russia and Turkey has been generally observed throughout the country," Zakharova told a briefing.

She said Moscow and Ankara, as guarantors of the ceasefire, are investigating intermittent violations of the truce.