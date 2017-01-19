Palestinians Announce Strike Over Bedouin Houses Demolition in Southern Israel

On Wednesday, an Israeli police officer was killed as a result of a car ramming in Umm al-Hiran during a protest against the demolition of local houses. The attacker was shot dead by the police. The demolition works continued after suppressing the protest.
The strike organized by the Arab follow-up committee and the high commission for the Negev Bedouins’ affairs, includes official organizations, schools, local communities, the Palestine News Network said.
In 2015, the Supreme Court of Israel ruled that this land belonged to the state. In November 2016, Israeli authorities approved plans to demolish a part of the village and displace 20 people to make way for an Israeli settlement following a 13-year legal dispute between the Bedouin community and the state.
Israel's Negev Bedouin population is estimated at around 200,000. Most of these were expelled to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after the 1948 Arab-Israeli conflict. Around 40 unrecognized Bedouin villages currently exist in Israel.
