Iran's President Orders Investigation Into Collapse of Tehran High-Rise Building

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Mehr News Agency, Fazli was instructed to identify the responsible for the accident, make sure the injured are tended for, and provide compensation to all those affected.

Earlier in the day, a fire started on the 9th floor of the Plasco Building, a 17-storey building in Iran’s capital. Despite efforts by firefighters to extinguish the fire, the high-rise building eventually collapsed due to the presence of highly flammable material within the building.

According to media reports, at least 30 firefighters are feared dead as a result of the building collapse.