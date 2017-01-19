Mass Graves Containing Terrorists’ Victims Discovered Near Damascus

The burial sites were located in the vicinity of Daraya, Muadamiya, al-Tel and al-Drusha.

Husein Noafal, chief of the Syrian Forensic Medicine Committee, told Sputnik that the authorities are currently preparing for the first stage of corpses identification.

He also pointed out that it may be difficult to establish the identities of the bodies interred in those graves as many of them are horribly disfigured: some as the result of torture, while others were deliberately burned or doused with acid.

"We cannot say for sure how many people ended up interred in mass graves in Syria. Terrorists control many regions of the country and we don’t know how many of these burial sites are located there. Perhaps the remains of the Syrians who went missing – over 100,000 people, according to international organizations – will be found there," Noafal said.

The Forensic Medicine Committee currently awaits a special judicial sanction that would allow the forensic experts to travel to the recently liberated areas and exhume the graves.

It should be noted that the Syrian army has also discovered mass graves in eastern Aleppo, with many of the bodies interred there exhibiting signs of gruesome torture. It remains to be seen whether these reports, along with the news about graves found near Damascus, would help reveal to the public the true nature of certain terrorist groups masquerading as 'moderate Syrian opposition.'