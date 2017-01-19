Fighting Remains 'Tremendous' in Some Areas of Syria - UN Envoy's Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The cessation of hostilities in Syria is saving lives, but fighting remains severe in some areas and the situation with humanitarian access is disappointing, UN special envoy for Syria’s adviser Jan Egeland said Thursday.
"It is possible that this current cessation of hostilities is saving lives in many areas, however, fighting has been tremendous in other areas and thousands of new families have been displaced … In terms of humanitarian access, the cessation of hostilities period has been a disappointment, frankly," Egeland said.
Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.
