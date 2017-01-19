Fighting Remains 'Tremendous' in Some Areas of Syria - UN Envoy's Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The cessation of hostilities in Syria is saving lives, but fighting remains severe in some areas and the situation with humanitarian access is disappointing, UN special envoy for Syria’s adviser Jan Egeland said Thursday.

"It is possible that this current cessation of hostilities is saving lives in many areas, however, fighting has been tremendous in other areas and thousands of new families have been displaced … In terms of humanitarian access, the cessation of hostilities period has been a disappointment, frankly," Egeland said.

© AFP 2016/ George OURFALIAN Int'l Humanitarian Organizations Provide No Aid to Aleppo - Russian MoD

In late December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria , as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

