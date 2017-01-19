Register
15:21 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Ambassador of Israel to Russia Gary Koren

    Israel Doubts Preservation of Syria's Territorial Integrity Possible -Ambassador

    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 13212

    Israeli ambassador to Russia said that Israel doubts that it will be possible to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity.

    Damascus explosion
    © Twitter/ Hadi Albhara
    Israel Bombs Syria to Boost Terrorists' Morale - Syrian Minister Adviser
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Israel doubts that it will be possible to preserve Syria’s territorial integrity, Israeli ambassador to Russia Gary Koren told Sputnik.

    “We are not against Syria being a free and democratic country, but how possible is it? It is probably not. We doubt that it is possible to preserve Syria’s integrity, but it is up to them to decide,” Koren said.

    Israel is not intervening in the Syrian conflict because it understands that such intervention will yield no positive results, Israeli Ambassador to Russia said.

    "Israel is not interfering in the war in Syria because we understand that our intervention will not yield any positive result. If conditions arise that will need our military involvement, it will only complicate the situation for all, and we would not want that. The existing status quo is terrible in terms of the humanitarian situation, therefore we support any attempt that could help stopping the bloodshed," Koren said.

    Israel doubts that next Monday's anticipated talks on the Syrian crisis in the Kazakh capital of Astana will prove successful, Gary Koren said, advocating for Tel Aviv's territorial interests.

    "We have informed Russia and other stakeholders that it does not matter what the adopted agreements are, it is important that Israeli interests, including the Golan Heights issue, are also taken into account," Koren said Thursday.

    Koren said Israel wants Russia to succeed in its peacekeeping efforts in Syria, including the upcoming Astana talks, but said "we have certain doubts."

    "They do not concern Russian steps, but have to do with the actions and objectives of Russia's partners, in particular Iran," the envoy stressed, underscoring the possibility of Moscow's and Tehran's divergent interests in Syria.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Over 2,600 Syrians Received Medical Aid in Israel Over 3 Years - IDF
    Netanyahu: Israel, Russia Coordinate Actions in Syria to Avoid Clashes
    In Rare Admission, Israel Takes Responsibility for Attacks in Syria
    Tags:
    ambassador, Gary Koren, Syria, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok