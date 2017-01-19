Dozens Dead After High-Rise on Fire Collapsed in Tehran - Reports

#پلاسکو پیر چند ساعت بیشتر دوام نیاورد

تصاویری از بقایای پلاسکو pic.twitter.com/D673TjBynS — H.Soleimani (@MashreghNews_ir) January 19, 2017

The information about the casualties varies. Iran's state-run Press TV announced the firefighters' deaths, without giving a source for the information. Local Iranian state television said 30 civilians were injured in the disaster, while the state-run IRNA news agency said 45 firefighters had been injured.

URGENT: Footage shows the moment of major commercial building collapses in Iran's capital Tehran after hours of severe blaze pic.twitter.com/89GPmRa3GU — Press TV (@PressTV) January 19, 2017

Built in the early 1960s, the 17-story tower was the tallest building in the city at the time of its construction. It was considered to be an iconic structure.

The tweet below shows what was happening inside the building moments before the collapse:

📸 تصاویر از داخل ساختمان #پلاسکو لحظاتی پیش از فرو ریختن pic.twitter.com/fct0S26pfJ — خبرگزاری تسنیم (@Tasnimnews_Fa) January 19, 2017

