In Deed and Not in Name: Russian Medics Help Over 5,000 Syrians During Mission

YEKATERINBURG (Sputnik) — The special medical unit flew into the western Russian city of Novosibirsk earlier in the day aboard an Il-76 military plane after a long deployment to Syria’s Hmeymim base.

"The special medical unit provided medical assistance to over 5,000 people in Syria, including 415 inpatients, and did surgeries on over 100 people," Abdulkadyrov said.

The press office of the Russian Central Military District estimated over 100 medics had been sent on the mission to Syria where Russia has been fighting Islamist extremists since September 2015.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, which is banned in a range of countries, including Russia.