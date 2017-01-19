Over 40% of Syrian Child Refugees Missing Out on School - UNICEF

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – According to UNICEF, about 380,000 child refugees are not receiving education, even though there has been an increase in school enrollment of over 50 percent since June 2016.
The United Nations estimates that 700,000 people, including 300,000 children, are trapped in 15 besieged zones across civil-war-torn Syria, with nearly five million civilians living in areas that are hard to reach due to fighting and restricted access.
