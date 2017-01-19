US Confirms Tuesday Strike in Syria’s Idlib Amid Reports of Nusra Chief’s Death

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, local media reported that a US drone strike near Aqrabat killed Jabhat Fath Al-Sham commander Abu Ibrahim Al-Tunisi.

"I can confirm we conducted a counter terrorism strike in that area on Tuesday. We are still assessing the results of the strike," Meyer stated on Wednesday.

Jabhat Fatah Al-Sham, formerly known as the Nusra Front, has been fighting in Syria against government forces since the outbreak of a civil war in the country in 2011. The group is banned in Russia and many other countries.

