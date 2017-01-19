Register
03:12 GMT +319 January 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Osama bin Laden

    Pakistan Won’t Release Doctor Who Helped Hunt Down Bin Laden

    © AP Photo/ Mazhar Ali Khan
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    118610

    On Tuesday, the Pakistani Minister for Law and Justice revealed that a doctor suspected of aiding the US in their secret raid to assassinate Osama Bin Laden will not be freed. Dr. Shakil Afridi was arrested in May 2011, soon after the CIA killed the Al-Qaeda leader.

    Afridi is accused of collecting DNA samples from Bin Laden, through a fake vaccination campaign, and turning them over to the CIA to confirm the militant’s identity.

    The doctor denies maintaining ties with jihadist groups, but Pakistani authorities arrested him in the town of Abbottabad. Considered a hero in Washington, some Pakistanis reportedly regard Afridi as a traitor. 

    9/11 Terror Attacks: World Trade Center
    © Flickr/ Cyril Attias
    Declassified CIA File: 9/11 Mastermind Stopped Providing Intel After Torture

    In 2012 Afridi was sentenced to 33 years in jail for being connected to the militant group Lashkar-e-Islam, a decision that would be overturned a year later, although he remains incarcerated. He was later charged with murder for the 2005 death of one of his patients and is awaiting trial in jail.

    Pakistani Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid told the upper house of the Pakistani parliament, "The law is taking its course and Afridi is having full opportunity of a fair trial…Afridi worked against the law and our national interest, and the Pakistan government has repeatedly been telling the United States that under our law he committed a crime and was facing the law," according to the Daily Times.

    Though lauded for his assistance to the US, in early May 2016 Afridi’s lawyer Qamar Nadeem told AFP that pressure from Washington would be a great help, "but so far they have not shown their support." 

    Osama bin Laden
    © AP Photo/ File
    Osama Bin Laden Killing Controversy: Hersh Exposes US Media Hypocrisy

    Islamabad has denied claims that Pakistan’s intelligence services or military played any part in concealing the notorious terrorist, and describes Bin Laden’s time in Abbottabad as a lapse in security.

    Incoming US President Donald Trump, while on the campaign trail, upset Pakistan’s foreign ministry by declaring that he could have Afridi freed "in two minutes."

    "I think I would get him out in two minutes. I would tell them let him out and I'm sure they would let him out. Because we give a lot of aid to Pakistan," he said in an interview with Fox News.

    Pakistani interior minister Chuadry Nisar Ali Khan called Trump’s comments "ignorant," reminding the candidate that "Pakistan is not a colony of the United States of America. He should learn to treat sovereign nations with respect." Khan added, "The peanuts the US has given us in return should not be used to threaten or browbeat us into following Trump’s misguided vision of foreign policy."

    Related:

    India Expects China's Respect to Sovereignty Amid Project With Pakistan
    Russian Helicopters Secures Contract on Мi-171 Aircraft Delivery to Pakistan
    China Gives Two Vessels to Pakistan's Navy to Protect New Trade Route
    Pakistan Rejects US Claims of Terrorist Safe Havens on Border With Afghanistan
    Does Pakistan Have a Second Nuclear Strike Option in Place?
    Tags:
    incarceration, Terrorism, Shakil Afridi, Osama Bin Laden, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Jeffrey Spinner
      OBL was dead 4th Quarter 2001. Heads of state said so. Period. Why continue the false narrative? Marfan's Syndrome. Lots of tall people get it.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    'Syria. Photo Chronicles of War:' Exhibition by Rossiya Segodnya and VGTRK
    Ideology of Treason
    Ideology of Treason
    Plane crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok