MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A total of four air raids were conducted on Wednesday, according to the document.

"On January 18, combat drones of the coalition forces [the United States] carried out 4 aerial operations against IS [Daesh]. The same day, at 3:30 p. m. Moscow time [12:30 GMT] UK Tornado jet fighters that are part of the coalition forces attacked and destroyed IS targets in Bzagah region. It was the first aerial operation of the coalition forces with use of combat airplanes after a long break," the Wednesday statement said.

On December 29, 2016, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the United States did not provide any air support to Turkey’s military in the Euphrates Shield operation.

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Syrian Army Supported by Russian Warplanes Conducts Campaign Against Daesh in Palmyra

On August 24, the Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield against Daesh militants, which is outlawed in Russia and many other countries. Turkish forces, with assistance from Syrian opposition fighters, occupied the city of Jarabulus in northern Syria and are currently conducting its offensive on al-Bab. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the aim of the operation is to clear the region from terrorists and make it a safety zone for refugees.

The operation has been widely criticized both by the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, who have accused Ankara of violating Syria's territorial integrity.

