Syrian Pastor: US Congressmen Blast Obama's Foreign Policy While Visiting Aleppo

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) – A delegation of former and incumbent US lawmakers visited the Syrian city of Aleppo and voiced their disagreement with the present US administration’s policy, Nasser, said.

"During the meeting [with the church officials] as members of the US Congress they confirmed that they oppose the policy of their administration, especially with regard to the issue of support of terrorists and they will try to convey the real picture to the US people," Nasser told RIA Novosti, adding that Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former Rep. Dennis John Kucinich were part of the US delegation.

The lawmakers said that the election of Donald Trump as the US president signifies the US people’s willingness to abandon policy of interference in other states’ affairs, Nasser added.

Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Aleppo, fought over since 2012, was liberated and fully retaken by the government in late December.

Trump’s inauguration will be held on Friday on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, DC. The ceremony is expected to gather up to 3 million people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in late December that Ankara had photo and video evidence of the US-led coalition support for Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in many countries including Russia.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!