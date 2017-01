WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, outgoing Obama said in his last press conference on Wednesday.

"We do not see an alternative to it [the two-state solution]," Obama told reporters stated.

Obama noted that he continues to be significantly worried about the Israeli-Palestinian issue, because the status quo is unsustainable and dangerous for Israel.

