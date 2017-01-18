Iraq Issues $1 Billion Bond With US Guarantee

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — According to the release, a Iraqi sovereign bond is backed by a 100 percent guarantee by the United States government.

"Today’s issuance of a $1 billion, five-year Iraqi sovereign bond on international markets is backed by a 100 percent guarantee by the US government of the repayment of principal and interest, and was priced at a coupon rate of 2.149 percent," the release stated.

