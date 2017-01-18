Russia Registers 7 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, the Russian side cannot confirm violations registered by Turkey.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 7 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [3] and Hama [4] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

"The Turkish side has registered 7 violations: three in Damascus, two in Aleppo, two in Hama," the bulletin said.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.