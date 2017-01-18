E Mosul Liberation Proves Good Cooperation Between Peshmerga, Iraq Forces

© AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE Kurds Call for Post-Liberation Plan for Mosul to Avoid Extremists Infiltration

DAVOS (Sputnik) — Liberation of eastern Mosul from terrorists proves effective cooperation between the Kurdish Peshmerga and Iraqi counter-terrorism forces, Head of Foreign Relations Department of Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Falah Mustafa Bakir told Sputnik.

"Part of Mosul was liberated. It's a good cooperation between Peshmerga forces and Iraqi [forces] in Mosul," Bakir said.

Earlier in the day, the Iraqi military announced that eastern Mosul has been freed from Islamic State militants.