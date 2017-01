WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The new grant would bring the total US humanitarian assistance for Yemen to nearly $404 million since 2015, AID said.

"As part of this additional funding, the US government will contribute $68 million to the UN World Food Program's (WFP) emergency operation to augment support for the needs of six million vulnerable Yemenis," the release added.

The US government continues to provide weapons, spare parts and support for Saudi Arabia as its air forces lead continued strikes against Yemeni rebels that have killed around 10,000 people in the past year.

