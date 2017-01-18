Humanitarian Organizations Urged to Provide Medicines for 73 Syrian Settlements

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The aid being provided by Russia cannot satisfy the need in medicament and medicines of resident of those settlements, Konashenkov added.

“The Russian Defense Ministry calls on the international humanitarian organizations that expressed their wish [to help Syrians] to start help Syria people by sending medicament and medicines to 73 settlements that need them more than others. The Russian aid to these settlements does not satisfy the need in medicament and medicines of people from these settlements,” Konashenkov said.

He said that the Russian Defense Ministry was ready to organize deliveries of humanitarian cargoes to the settlements that need aid.

Konashenkov also expressed satisfaction that Executive Director of the UN World Food Programme Ertharin Cousin, UNICEF Executive Director Anthony Lake, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien, Director General of the World Health Organization Margaret Chan and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi quickly responded to the Russian Defense Ministry's call for providing Syrians with humanitarian aid.

Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, such as Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham, previously known as the Nusra Front, both outlawed in Russia, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

