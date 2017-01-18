Syria’s Kurdish National Council Members Invited to Intra-Syrian Talks - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The intra-Syrian talks are aimed at conducting peaceful negotiations between the conflicting parties of Syria. They come following a UN Security Council resolution on a ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey and will be monitored by Russia, Iran and Turkey.

"Hakim Bashar, Ibrahim Baru and legal advisor Darvish Mirkan, representatives of the Kurdish National Council, are invited to the talks in Astana," the source said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!