BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The source added that the government’s delegation would also include two officers of the Syrian army.

© REUTERS/ Denis Balibouse Syrian Envoy to UN Confirms Leading Govt. Delegation at Astana Peace Talks

On Tuesday, Syria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar Jaafari confirmed in an interview with Sputnik that he would lead the Syrian government’s delegation at the coming talks.

Syrian government officials and representatives of various opposition groups are expected to meet in Astana on January 23 for reconciliation talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. The Astana consultations will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva on February 8.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!