BEIRUT (Sputnik) – The source added that the government’s delegation would also include two officers of the Syrian army.
Syrian government officials and representatives of various opposition groups are expected to meet in Astana on January 23 for reconciliation talks brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran. The Astana consultations will be followed by a UN-mediated meeting in Geneva on February 8.
