Counter-Daesh Forces Move Within 5km of Tabqa Dam Near Raqqa - US-Led Coalition

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have advanced to the west of the Syrian city of Raqqa, moving within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of Tabqa dam, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman John Dorrian said via Twitter on Tuesday.

"Since Nov[ember] 5, our partner force has liberated 3,172 sq. km of terrain, and moved to within about 5km of Tabqa dam to the west of Raqqa," Dorrian tweeted.

​In December, a US coalition airstrike killed Daesh commander Abu Jandal al-Kuwaiti near Tabqa dam.

Operation Wrath of Euphrates, aimed at liberating the Raqqa from Daesh, was launched on November 5 of last year. The SDF started the second stage of the operation on December 10.

The SDF is among of the forces fighting against Daesh militants and brings together Kurd, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others.