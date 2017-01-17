Russia Registers 6 Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only two violations registered by Turkey.

"The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [3] and Hama [3] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova Syrian Ceasefire Improves Humanitarian Situation in Country

"The Turkish side has registered 13 violations: six in Damascus, two in Idlib, one in Aleppo, two in Hama, one in Daraa and one in Homs provinces," the bulletin said.

The number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,134.

According to the document, negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force on December 30, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution in December supporting the effort.