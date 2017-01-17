Tehran Against US Participation in Astana Talks on Syria - Zarif

“We are opposed to US presence [at the Astana meeting],” Zarif said as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.
“We have not invited the US and are against its presence,” he said.
On December 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Putin said the new site could supplement the Geneva talks.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital. The Astana meeting is expected to be held January 23, and the Geneva meeting on February 8.
At least someone have a working brain. LAVROV DREAMS that TRUMP will be nice to ASSAD.
cast235
TRUMP is accused of Russian this and that, because the TRUTH it is ISRAEL that manipulates TRUMP and help him.
Putin could had aid, but would had said why and how, is my believe.
Democrats are real bad losers.
IF U.S goes to ASTANA , ASSAD MUST GO will be the MOTTO.
And IF Trump is not directly involved, they will try to open a TRIBUNAL>
Right now U.S wants to DEFUND U.N to set it against Russia. And to force it to change against Russia and let ISRAEL end Palestine.