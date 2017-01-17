Register
19:21 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Muslim women

    Saudi Women Fighting Against Patriarchy: It's Worse Than a Prison Sentence

    © AFP 2016/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    113912

    An Arabic Twitter hashtag which translates as “Saudi women want to abolish the guardianship system” went viral after a Human Rights Watch report was published in July on the issue. Saudi women tweeted comments, videos and drawings saying “I Am My Own Guardian,” calling for abolishment of the archaic law.

    Saudi women leave a polling station after casting their votes during municipal elections, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 12, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Faisal Al Nasser
    Economic Challenges in Saudi Arabia May Lead to More Empowerment for Women
    In Saudi Arabia, the law provides for the right of ownership of men over women. Even if the woman is older than the man or has a higher education, she cannot go abroad without a male’s permission. She cannot rent an apartment, start a lawsuit, drive a car or even undergo a hospital treatment.

    Many workplaces and universities also demand guardian consent for female employees and students, although it is not legally required.

    A large number of Saudi youth who use social networks such as Facebook and Twitter backed up the campaign. Last December, about 14,000 people signed a petition to recognize a woman over 21 years as an “independent person,” over which no man can dominate.

    ​This petition was the result of a multi-year campaign, which was launched five years ago, for the abolition of the law with respect to Saudi women, who, according to many are living in legitimized slavery. The Saudi Kingdom however has ignored such initiatives.

    During the last two days the campaign has been making fun of the rationale behind why such a law actually exists.

    ​One of the participants of the campaign, named Maha Abdullah photographed a page from a Saudi book in which there was a statement which validates this law according to the Saudi kingdom.

    Flogging
    © AFP 2016/ ASIF HASSAN
    Saudi Arabia Jails and Flogs Workers for Unpaid Wage Protest
    The statement read, “Girls, stop arguing because the answer is: girls are dominated by men due to their lack of life experience.”

    Another participant of the campaign Noori said that the state system in the kingdom is worse than prison. In prison people are behind bars temporary and sooner or later there comes freedom. But Saudi women are denied the right to choose for life.

    ​Amna wrote that this law makes Saudi women second-class citizens. “It turns out that to be a woman in it is a sin for which one needs to pay.”

    Men have also spoken regarding this controversial law. For example, al-Shadjaa Dusri said that all the efforts of the participants of the campaign are useless as the kingdom’s laws are not easily changed. In addition, the law corresponds to the fact that woman was created from a man's rib.

    Related:

    Call for Veil Ban for Muslim Women in UK Public Service by Integration Report
    ‘Misusing Freedom’: Muslim Women in India Demand End to Shariah Courts
    French Chef Who Ordered Muslim Women to ‘Get Out’ Under Investigation (VIDEO)
    Burkini Ban: Why Europe Prohibits Full-Body Swimsuits for Muslim Women
    Tags:
    freedom, women's rights, law, campaign, petition, Twitter, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mitach2002
      This non democratic nation is one of the terrorist American government closest allies in the Middle East.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Hard Brexit
    Hard Brexit
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok