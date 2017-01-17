Register
17:52 GMT +317 January 2017
Live
    Search
    The flag of Israel

    Israel Missed Chance to Present Stance on Mideast Crisis By Ignoring Paris Talks

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 2810

    By refusing to take part in Paris conference on Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel failed to use an opportunity to resolve this conflict, an opposition member of the Israeli parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    Israel and Palestine flags
    © AP Photo/
    Israel-Palestine Conflict: UK Breaks With Allies Over Two-State Solution Push
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel has missed an opportunity to promote its approach to the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by refusing to take part in the international conference on the issue in Paris, an opposition member of the Israeli parliament, Ksenia Svetlova, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    The conference’s Joint Declaration on Sunday urged both sides to avoid "unilateral steps," to reaffirm their commitment to the two-state solution and stressed that the basis for negotiations should be the 1967 borders, before Israel occupied the West Bank and east Jerusalem. Israel has refused to take part in the negotiations, saying that it preferred to hold bilateral talks directly with the Palestinian side.

    "I believe that Israel should have taken part in Paris conference at least for the sake of explaining out position and not letting the other side to take the benefit of Israel’s absence at such important international forum. I think every such gathering is important to underline the commitment of the Israeli side to the two-state solution. If Netanyahu is unable or unwilling to clearly state that he supports this solution, it contradicts his earlier statements," Svetlova, who is a member of the Knesset foreign affairs legislative committee, said.

    French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault addresses delegates at the opening of the Mideast peace conference in Paris on January 15, 2017.
    © AFP 2016/ THOMAS SAMSON / POOL /
    Paris Mideast Peace Conference Fails to Bring Practical Results - Moderator
    The lawmaker, however, noted that Paris meeting did not bring any practical results. "They knew that it was about to happen because it took place in a very sensitive period of time such as a transition period in the United States," she added.

    Moreover, Israel would have to "pay the price" for the potential relocation of the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem since the Middle Eastern countries rather than Washington would have to deal with the subsequent regional destabilization, an opposition member of the Israeli parliament, Ksenia Svetlova, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    In September, US President-elect Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that his administration would recognize Jerusalem as the undivided capital of Israel and move the US embassy there.

    "It is really up to the United States to decide whether they want to transfer the embassy to Jerusalem or not. However, as an Israeli citizen and as a member of the parliament and a member of the foreign affairs committee, I would like to point out that we are in fact do not have a common border with the United States. We are bordering with our Arab neighbors, therefore, if as the result of transferring the US embassy to Jerusalem Jordan is destabilized, or Egypt is destabilized, or the Palestinian territories are in chaos, Israel will pay the price, not Trump or the Americans," Svetlova said.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem October 8, 2015.
    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun/File Photo
    Paris Conference Designed to Provide Unacceptable Conditions for Israel - Netanyahu
    She also underlined that Trump’s administration had to be careful with the move to avoid a situation that could potentially undermine the Israeli-Palestinian crisis settlement.

    On Tuesday, members of inter-Palestinian talks, which took place in Moscow on January 15-17, urged Washington to abandon plans of the US embassy relocation warning that it would trigger a new wave of violence in the Middle East.

    Svetlova stressed that the French side failed to exploit possibilities that an international venue can offer in terms of bringing the conflict sides together. "They had to be doing a groundwork trying to bring the two leaders together to deliver their statements on this important matter. I don't think that this conference was prepared well enough," she stated.

    Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite objection from the United Nations.

    Related:

    Paris Mideast Peace Conference Fails to Bring Practical Results - Moderator
    Paris Conference Creates Momentum for Palestine's Int'l Recognition - Ambassador
    Paris Peace Conference Ends With Call for Two-State Solution, Dialogue
    Paris Conference Designed to Provide Unacceptable Conditions for Israel
    Tags:
    negotiations, resolution, conference, Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Israel, Paris
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    'Triumf' and Glory: Russia's Advanced S-400 Regiment Enters Service in Crimea
    Out of Date
    Out of Date
    Plane Crash in Bishkek
    Plane Crash in Bishkek

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok