Russian Embassy in Iraq Unaware of Mosul Video With Passports of Daesh Fighters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Iraqi servicemen released a video demonstrating the documents of foreign militants of Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, found in Mosul. Passports of Azerbaijani and Russian citizens were captured on the footage published on Twitter. The authenticity of the documents or their belonging to particular people have not been verified to date.

"Russian Embassy has no information about this video," Petin told RIA Novosti.

According to the Russian Federal Service for Fiscal Monitoring (Rosfinmonitoring), two of the Russian citizens whose passports were shown by the Iraqi military, are on the list of terrorists and extremists.

© AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File US Generals Try to Save Face in Mosul After Aleppo Liberation

The operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh terrorists began on October 17, 2016. Iraqi troops have managed to advance in the eastern part of the city, but the western part — on the right bank of the Tigris River — remains under control of the militants.

The Russian authorities and security services have repeatedly voiced concerns over the threat that the militants fighting abroad on the side of Daesh and other terrorist organizations in the Middle East may return to their countries of origin. Russian President Vladimir Putin has noted that Russia would better fight Islamists of the former USSR origin in Syria, than wait for their return.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, over 3,200 Russians have arrived in Syria and Iraq to fight on the terrorists’ side over the past years.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!