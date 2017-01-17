Most Countries Sharing Positive Assessment of Iran Nuclear Deal - Moscow

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Speaking about the future work on the JCPOA with the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump, Ryabkov said he did not expect the tone of work to change.

"Everyone shared our point of view that there are no unsolvable and insurmountable problems in the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," Ryabkov told reporters. "Overall assessment of the first year [of the JCPOA implementation] is definitely positive."

© AP Photo/ Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo UN Welcomes First Anniversary of Iran Nuclear Deal

The deputy foreign minister added that, although, there have been skeptical views, especially from some NGOs, there are no signs of possible disruptions in the implementation of the agreement and stakeholders are determined to continue their work.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, including the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom plus Germany, signed the JCPOA, ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran's nuclear program in return for the gradual sanctions relief.

The agreement came into force on January 16, 2016, after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) submitted a report confirming the readiness of Iran's authorities to implement the program to reduce the country’s nuclear potential. Iran ramped up both oil production and investment in the sector after the deal.

