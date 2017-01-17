Moscow: Escalating Issue of Chemical Weapons Use in Syria Harmful to UNSC Work

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Accroding to Ryabkov, such attempts to escalate this issue are aimed at complicating the position of the Syrian government.
"We face groundless criticism that we — as argued by our US colleagues — deny the use of chemical weapons by the government in Damascus. We would like to point out that the evidence to support these accusations is thin and fuzzy… the attempts to escalate the situation will fail to bring positive results and will instead lead to deterioration of an already complicated dynamics within the UN Security Council," Ryabkov told reporters.
Syrian President Bashar Assad has repeatedly said that accusations of use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government are ridiculous, adding that such use runs contrary to the interests of Damascus.
