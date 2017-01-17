European Turkish Democrats Donate $265,000 to Aleppo Civilians

"Turkey proved itself once again as the conscience of the world. There are many relief funds across the world for the Syrians, but Turkey with its aid agencies, notably Turkish Red Crescent, achieved spectacular results," Deputy Chair of Turkish Red Crescent Naci Yorulmaz said, as cited by the media.
Turkey currently hosts almost three million refugees from Syria that live in refugee camps, cities, and villages across Turkey.
The UETD was founded in Germany in 2004 as a non-partisan interest group for the Turkish government and ethnic Turks living in Europe.
