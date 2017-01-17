European Turkish Democrats Donate $265,000 to Aleppo Civilians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The money was donated to the Germany-based organization by the Turkish people living in Europe and then handed over to Turkish Red Crescent in Ankara on Monday, the Anadolu news agency wrote. The donation was part of a campaign that started last month and was aimed to support civilian population of the Syrian city of Aleppo, the agency explained.

"Turkey proved itself once again as the conscience of the world. There are many relief funds across the world for the Syrians, but Turkey with its aid agencies, notably Turkish Red Crescent, achieved spectacular results," Deputy Chair of Turkish Red Crescent Naci Yorulmaz said, as cited by the media.

Turkey currently hosts almost three million refugees from Syria that live in refugee camps, cities, and villages across Turkey.

The UETD was founded in Germany in 2004 as a non-partisan interest group for the Turkish government and ethnic Turks living in Europe.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!