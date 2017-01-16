At Least Six Killed in Attack on Police Checkpoint in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to local media, the attack took place on the Kharga-Asyut road, about 70 kilometers (some 44 miles) from the Al Kharga city, and the gunfight between the government security forces and militants is still underway.

Death toll in southern #Egypt checkpoint attack climbs to 8, ambulances with wounded continue to arrive at local hospitals pic.twitter.com/gaWtmmMk0g — Daniel Nisman (@DannyNis) 16 января 2017 г.

​Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!