Ahrar ash-Sham Militant Group to Miss Syrian Talks in Astana - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian peace consultations in Astana are expected to be held on January 23, with the opposition represented as a united bloc. The talks will be followed by a new round of negotiations on Syrian peace in Geneva on February 8.

"Ahrar ash-Sham, one of the largest armed opposition groups in northern Syria, will not attend the Astana meeting. They will abstain from participation and limit themselves with remote support," the source said.

On December 17, 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed in a phone call the possibility of a meeting between the Syrian conflicting parties in Astana. Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev supported the initiative and expressed readiness to provide a platform for such talks in the Kazakh capital.