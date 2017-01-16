Israel-Palestine Conflict: UK Breaks With Allies Over Two-State Solution Push

Most of the world's major powers — including the US and most EU member states — sent a warning to Israel and incoming US President Donald Trump, with a declaration calling for both Israel and Palestine to "officially restate their commitment to the two-state solution."

The declaration — signed by 70 nations — said it would not recognize "unilateral steps that prejudge the outcome of negotiations on final status issues including Jerusalem, borders, security and refugees."

In Paris to attend #MiddleEastPeace Conf. Glad to be 1st speaker. 70 countries +organizations participating to save the two- state solution. — Margot Wallström (@margotwallstrom) January 15, 2017

​​It also called for a reversal to the "current negative trends on the ground including continued acts of violence and ongoing settlement activity."

UK Snubs Talks

The UK broke ranks with its allies on the matter, with the Foreign Office warning participation in the peace talks could lead to a hardening of positions.

"We have particular reservations about an international conference intended to advance peace between the parties that does not involve them — indeed which is taking place against the wishes of the Israelis — and which is taking place just days before the transition to a new American President when the US will be the ultimate guarantor of any agreement," the statement said.

​​"There are risks therefore that this conference hardens positions at a time when we need to be encouraging the conditions for peace."

The UK snubbed the talks and only chose to attend at an observer level, while Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu described the meeting as "useless."

​He told his Cabinet: "Its goal is to try and force terms on Israel that conflict with our national needs. Of course it pushes peace further away because it hardens the Palestinian positions and it also pushes them away from direct negotiations without preconditions."

However French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, defended the conference, saying "the talks process had come to a grinding halt…"

"There is no peace possible if we do not reaffirm the two-state solution. There is no other option."

Concern Over Arab-Israeli Ties

The conference comes at an increasingly uncertain time in Israeli-Arab relations, with many anxious about the approach of Trump's incoming administration.

There are fears Trump will follow through with warnings to move the US' Israeli embassy to Jerusalem; a decision many believe will trigger more violence in the region and erode US influence on the issue.

​Britain's actions represent a break from its usual unified stance with European allies, with some suggesting London is looking to avoid antagonizing Trump in the wake of Brexit.