Israel Begins Construction of Road Connecting West Bank Settlements to Country

Israel to Cut UN Funding After Resolution on West Bank Settlements

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to Maan news agency, hundreds of olive trees have been uprooted in the area which itself has been declared a military zone.

Palestine attempted to appeal the confiscation of land for the construction of the road but to no avail.

In December 2016, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that condemned Israeli settlement on the occupied Palestinian territories of the West Bank and declared them illegal.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been building settlements on the occupied territories despite the objection from the United Nations.