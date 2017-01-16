Israeli Authorities Detain 13 Hamas Activists in West Bank

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The operation was carried out by the Israel Defense Forces in cooperation with the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in the Binyamin region, The Jerusalem Post reported citing the Shin Bet.

The media outlet added that the law enforcers had also detained a member of the Palestinian Legislative Council for Hamas, as well as had seized money and propaganda materials.

Hamas, an Islamist political and militant group, seeks the creation of an independent state of Palestine and wants Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the 1967 war. Hamas governs the Gaza Strip independently of the Palestinian Authority.

