Register
13:02 GMT +316 January 2017
Live
    Search
    Flag of the self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the hills above Cyprus' capital Nicosia.

    Erdogan Keeps Troops in Cyprus to Get Support on Constitutional Reform Vote

    © Flickr/ cedricd
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 103 0 0

    Turkish President refuses to withdraw troops from Cyprus in order to get maximum support on the constitutional referendum on introducing a full presidential system in Turkey.

    A rebel fighter stands near a Turkish tank as it fires towards Guzhe village, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria October 17, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Turkey Working on Militants' Withdrawal From Eastern Aleppo - Prime Minister
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan refuses to withdraw troops from Cyprus in order to get maximum support on the constitutional referendum on introducing a full presidential system in Turkey, Hisyar Ozsoy, the deputy co-chair of the Turkish left-wing Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), responsible for foreign affairs, told Sputnik.

    On Monday, the Turkish parliament adopted the last article of a constitutional reform package, enlarging the powers of the president. The changes include allowing a partisan president, so that the president does not have to break off the ties with his or her political party, while the presidential powers include passing bills, appointing ministers and others. The second round of voting on the constitutional reform package is scheduled for January 18.

    "The questions of sovereignty, security and guarantees are the issues over which Turkish nationalist sentiments are powerful. Turkey is in a very complicated process of amending the constitution and establishing a presidential system. For this President Erdogan needs the support of Turkish ultra-nationalists, who are critical of the Turkish government's possible compromises over the Cyprus issue," Ozsoy said.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the 31st Mukhtars (local administrators) meeting at Presidential Complex in Ankara on December 7, 2016.
    © AFP 2016/ Adem Altan
    Erdogan: Turkish Troops in Cyprus for Good
    On Friday, Erdogan said in remarks broadcast by Turkey's NTV station that Turkish soldiers were in Cyprus indefinitely and that there was no discussion on their withdrawal. Earlier in January, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli said the referendum could take place in early April.

    Also on Friday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara was opposed to the idea of making the European Union a guarantor of Cyprus reunification as the bloc was unable to ensure security on the island and adherence to a reunification deal.

    "It is likely that the Turkish side will try to gain more time and not to take a clear position until the presidential referendum in Turkey is over. Otherwise, the government may lose the support it gets from ultra-nationalists for the presidential system referendum," Ozsoy added.

    On January 9, the Cyprus reunification talks, with the participation of Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades kicked off in Geneva. On January 12, the talks were joined by Cyprus’s guarantor countries — Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, as well as the European Union. The talks are set to resume on January 18, when the working group will make a list of particular issues and tools to be discussed.

    Under the 1960 treaty, Greece, Turkey and Britain are the guarantors of the independence and territorial integrity of Cyprus. The deal allows Britain to retain sovereignty over two military bases on the island, which are often used for Western military operations in the Middle East.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Turkey Might Support Cyprus Reunification Deal After Failed Military Coup
    Turkey Should Keep Firm Stance on Guarantor Status at Cyprus Talks - Lawmaker
    Turkey Hopes to Reach Settlement on Cyprus Issue in 2016
    Cyprus to Veto EU-Turkey Deal Unless Ankara Recognizes Greek Cypriot Gov't
    Tags:
    reunification, troops, referendum, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Cyprus, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    Somewhere Over the Clouds: A View of Moscow From Above
    All TV Must Be RT
    All TV Must Be RT
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016
    Countries the US Bombed in 2016

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok