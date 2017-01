© REUTERS/ Kayhan Ozer Turkish Constitutional Amendments May Be Put to Referendum by End of Week - President

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Parliament adopted the last article of a constitutional reform package, enlarging the powers of a president, local media reported.

The changes, in particular, include allowing a partisan president, so that the president does not have break off the ties with his or her political party, while the presidential powers include passing bills, appointing ministers and others, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The second round of voting on the constitutional reform package is scheduled for January 18.