18:50 GMT +315 January 2017
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria

    Russian Monitors Register Nine Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    The Russian monitors of the Syrian ceasefire commission registered a total of nine truce violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Syrian Ceasefire Improves Humanitarian Situation in Country
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Meanwhile, Turkey's representatives at the commission registered 11 violations of ceasefire during the same period (two in Damascus, five in Aleppo, two in Damascus, two in Idlib, and two in Hama provinces), 10 of which were not confirmed by the Russian side of the commission, the statement added.

    "Within last 24 hours, the Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases in the provinces of Hama (5) and Idlib (4)," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

    Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force last Thursday, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.

    Over 1,200 Militants Withdrawn From Several Syrian Towns

    Men work at a makeshift oil refinery site in Marchmarin town, southern countryside of Idlib, Syria December 16, 2015. The refinery site, owned by Yousef Ayoub, 34, has been active for 4 months. Ayoub says that he gets the crude oil from Islamic State-controlled areas in Deir al-Zor province and Iraq. The price for a barrel of crude oil varies and is controlled by the Islamic State, but it is currently at $44 dollars per barrel, he said.
    © REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi
    Russia Has Proof Some States, Foreign Companies Cooperate With Terrorists - Security Council Head
    A total of 1,268 militants were withdrawn from several towns in the Syrian province of Damascus, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin published on its website.

    "Two of nine towns of the Wadi Barada area in the Damascus province (Huseiniyah and Bargaliya) have signed ceasefire agreements. Representatives of another seven ones (Kafr al-Awamid, Suk Wadi Barada, Deir Kanun, Deir Makran, Kafr al-Zeit, Basima and Ain al-Fija) expressed their will to join the truce regime. In total, 1,268 insurgents have left these towns," the bulletin said.

    The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that most of the militants had laid arms and returned to peaceful life.

    "The rest ones received an opportunity to left for the Idlib province with their families," the bulletin added.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (previously known as the al-Nusra Front), which are banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

