Russian Monitors Register Nine Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

Syrian Ceasefire Improves Humanitarian Situation in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Meanwhile, Turkey's representatives at the commission registered 11 violations of ceasefire during the same period (two in Damascus, five in Aleppo, two in Damascus , two in Idlib, and two in Hama provinces), 10 of which were not confirmed by the Russian side of the commission, the statement added.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian side of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 9 cases in the provinces of Hama (5) and Idlib (4)," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a statement.

Russia and Turkey are guarantors of a nationwide Syrian ceasefire that came into force last Thursday, and has been holding up in general, despite continued reports of violations. The UN Security Council passed a resolution last Saturday supporting the effort.

Over 1,200 Militants Withdrawn From Several Syrian Towns

A total of 1,268 militants were withdrawn from several towns in the Syrian province of Damascus, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin published on its website.

"Two of nine towns of the Wadi Barada area in the Damascus province (Huseiniyah and Bargaliya) have signed ceasefire agreements. Representatives of another seven ones (Kafr al-Awamid, Suk Wadi Barada, Deir Kanun, Deir Makran, Kafr al-Zeit, Basima and Ain al-Fija) expressed their will to join the truce regime. In total, 1,268 insurgents have left these towns," the bulletin said.

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that most of the militants had laid arms and returned to peaceful life.

"The rest ones received an opportunity to left for the Idlib province with their families," the bulletin added.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including Daesh and Jabhat Fatah al Sham (previously known as the al-Nusra Front), which are banned in a range of countries, including Russia.