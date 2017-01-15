Fatah Hopes to Hold Elections in Palestine by June Amid Agreement With Hamas

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Palestine's ruling Fatah party hopes to reach an agreement with Hamas movement in the near future in order to hold general elections by June, Fatah Central Committee member Azzam Ahmad told Sputnik Sunday.

"Mutual understanding between Fatah and Hamas is needed as the factions lay on them responsibility for the split. We hope to reach an agreement as soon as possible to arrange general election by June, to end the split to and to convene the National Council," Ahmad said.

He added that the Beirut meeting, held on January 10-11, was rather fruitful as Palestinian political forces found common language there.

Ahmad arrived in Moscow to participate in January 15-17 informal intra-Palestinian talks under auspices of the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

© AFP 2016/ Abbas Momani Palestinian Fatah Party Reelects President Abbas as Chairman

Russian officials invited a number of Palestine factions in order to restore the national unity as part of the coalition organization.

On Monday, members of the delegations are set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Palestine has not held general election for over ten years. The Palestinian National Council, the legislative body of the Palestine Liberation Organization, last convened in 1996.

Fatah was the dominating party in Palestine until Hamas arose as a resistance movement against Israeli occupation in 1987. In 2007, a deadly conflict between Fatah and Hamas led to the split of the Palestinian Authority and the latter taking over the Gaza Strip.

